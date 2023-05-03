Air-raid warning announced throughout Ukraine

An air-raid warning has been announced in Kyiv, as well as Ukraine's north, east and centre.

Source: map of air-raid warning

Details: The air-raid warning was announced in Ukraine’s capital at 16:28 and spread from the east to the northern and central regions.

Update: The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in an interview with Ukrainska Pravda, stated that the large-scale air-raid warning was announced in several regions of Ukraine because a Tu-22M3 long-range bomber had taken off in Russia.

At 16:41, the all-clear was given. After five minutes, another air-raid warning was announced. This air-raid alarm lasted 52 minutes.

As of 18:00, the alarm was still on in Chernihiv and Sumy Oblast, as well as Luhansk Oblast and occupied Crimea.

