17 civilians killed in Russian attack on Kherson

Tetiana Lozovenko, Iryna BalachukWednesday, 3 May 2023, 19:11
On 3 May, 17 people were killed and 45 others injured, including two children, in a Russian attack on the city of Kherson and Kherson Oblast. 

Source: press office of Ukraine’s Office of the Prosecutor General; press office of the Kherson Oblast Prosecutor’s Office; Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram; Roman Mrochko, Head of Kherson City Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Mrochko: "Horrible news for the Kherson hromada! As of today, 17 people have been killed by the actions of Ruscist monsters; 45 have been wounded, including two children."

Details: In addition, during the day, a team of power engineers came under Russian fire between the settlements of Stepanivka and Muzykivka. They were repairing power grids after repeated attacks by the Russian army. Three employees of an energy company died of their injuries.

Additionally, early on 3 May, a man was killed in the shelling of Darivka hromada [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.].

The Russian attacks continue.

Update: At 17:59, Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson Oblast Military Administration, reported five more casualties from the most recent attack on Kherson; one person was killed, and four were injured. 

 
 

Previously:

  • At about 11:00 on Wednesday 3 May, the Russians shelled the only open hypermarket in Kherson. Three people died, and five more were wounded.
  • On the same day, in the afternoon, Russian forces used a multiple-launch rocket system to hit the settlement of Stepanivka, Kherson Oblast. Three power company workers were killed. 

