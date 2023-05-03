Russians attack on 4 fronts, 30 assaults repelled during day, battles continue in Bakhmut – General Staff

The Russians are attacking on the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Marinka fronts. The defenders repelled about 30 attacks during the day, and fierce battles were taking place for Bakhmut and Marinka.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 18:00 on 3 May

Details: On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, there are no signs of the formation of Russian offensive groups. The training of Russian territorial troops continues at the training grounds of the Republic of Belarus.

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, Russia is maintaining a military presence in the border areas of the Russian Federation with Ukraine. During the day, Russia carried out artillery and mortar attacks on the settlements of Buchky, Chernihiv Oblast; Basivka, Yunakivka and Zapsillia, Sumy Oblast; as well as Sotnytskyi Kozachok, Huriv Kozachok, Baranivka, Chervona Zoria, Strilecha, Hatyshche, Vovchanski Khutory and Mykolaivka in Kharkiv Oblast.

On the Kupiansk front, the Russians did not conduct any offensive actions. Topoli, Kamianka, Fyholivka, Dvorichna, Zapadne, Lyman Pershyi, Kyslivka, Krokhmalne and Berestove in Kharkiv Oblast came under Russian artillery and mortar attacks.

On the Lyman front, Russian forces conducted unsuccessful offensive operations in Bilohorivka to find weaknesses in Ukrainian defences. Makiivka and Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast, and Torske, Verkhnokamianske and Spirne in Donetsk Oblast, came under artillery fire.

On the Bakhmut front, Russia is continuing to conduct offensive operations. Fighting continues for the city of Bakhmut. The attacks of the invaders in the area of the village of New-York were unsuccessful. Russia's attacks affected Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Bakhmut, Ivanivske, Chasiv Yar, Bila Hora, Pivnichne ta Pivdenne, and New-York in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Avdiivka front, Russia conducted offensive operations in Sievierne, Donetsk Oblast, but to no avail. Russian forces shelled Novokalynove, Berdychi, Avdiivku, Tonenke, Karlivku, Netailove and Pervomaiske.

On the Marinka front, Russian invaders are trying to improve their tactical position. During the day, Ukrainian defenders repelled numerous attacks in Marinka and Novomiykhailivka. In addition, Krasnohorivka, in Donetsk Oblast, came under Russian fire.

On the Shakhtarsk front, the Russians attacked the settlements of Vuhledar, Bohoiavlenka, Novoukrainka, Prechystivka, Zolota Nyva and Shakhtarske in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson fronts, the Russians are on the defensive. Vremivka, Novosilka and Novopil in Donetsk Oblast; Huliaipole, Mala Tokmachka, Novodanylivka, Orikhiv, Novoandriivka and Kamianske in Zaporizhzhia Oblast; Kapulivka in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast; and Antonivka and the city of Kherson were attacked.

In total, Russia launched two missile and 41 air strikes, carrying out about 25 attacks from multiple-launch rocket systems on the positions of our troops and settlements. Civilians were injured, and private residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.

In order to try to protect its personnel from fire by the Ukrainian Defence Forces, Russia continues to cynically use the local population in the temporarily occupied territories. In the settlements of the Kakhovka district, Russian invaders place their units among residents' private homes.

During the day, the Ukrainian Air Force carried out three strikes on a cluster of Russian personnel.

In addition, during the course of the day, the Ukrainian defenders destroyed five reconnaissance UAVs of various types and one Lancet barrage ammunition.

Units of Rocket Forces and Artillery hit a cluster of military personnel and a Russian ammunition depot.

