Russian trail of blood: 21 killed and 48 wounded in Kherson Oblast – Zelenskyy

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 3 May 2023, 21:14
On 3 May, 21 people were killed and 48 were injured as a result of the constant Russian attacks on the city of Kherson and Kherson Oblast.

Source: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Facebook

Quote from Zelenskyy: "The world needs to see and know this.

A railway station and crossing, a house, a hardware store, a supermarket and a gas station – do you know what brings these places together? The bloody footprint that Russia leaves with its attacks, killing civilians in Kherson and Kherson Oblast.

As of now, 21 people have been killed! 48 wounded! All civilians! In one incomplete day! In one oblast! My condolences to the families and friends of the victims.

We will never forgive those responsible. We will defeat the evil country and hold all those involved accountable!"

 
 
 
 

