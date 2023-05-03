All Sections
Russian invaders attack Nikopol twice: one woman wounded, a lot of destruction

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 3 May 2023, 21:18
Here and further photos from Telegram by Serhiy Lysak

On the afternoon of 3 May, Russian troops fired twice at the city of Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, as a result of which one person was injured and 13 private houses, two hospitals, power lines and cars were damaged.

Source: Serhiy Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Lysak: "Nikopol survived two artillery attacks in one day. The injured 86-year-old woman will be treated as an outpatient."

 

Details: Russian shells damaged 13 private houses; one of them caught fire, which burned two outbuildings to the ground and severely damaged nine others.

 

Russian invaders also destroyed two medical institutions and smashed 22 solar panels, power lines, and cars.

