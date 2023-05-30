In Kyiv, fragments hit apartment building: one person died, three others injured

FIRE IS IN THE PRIVATE BUILDING IN HOLOSIIVSKYI DISTRICT OF KYIV. PICTURE FROM TELEGRAM OF KYIV CITY MILITARY ADMINISTRATION

On the night of 29-30 May, fires broke out in an apartment buildings in Holosiivskyi and Podilskyi districts as a result of fragments hitting. One person died in the apartment building, and three others were injured.

Source: Mayor of Kyiv Vitalii Klitschko on Telegram; Kyiv City Military Administration on Telegram

Quote: "Fire in a high-rise building in Holosiivskyi district. Medics and rescue workers are working on the spot.

Fire in a residential building in Podilskyi district. Information about the casualties has not yet been received. Emergency services are on site."

Details: According to Klitschko, in the Holosiivskyi district, where a fire broke out in a high-rise building, residents are being evacuated and there is an injured woman.

Later, Klitschko specified that rescue workers had already evacuated 20 people from the high-rise building in the Holosiivskyi district of Kyiv.

According to the mayor, a person died as a result of fragments falling into a high-rise building, an elderly woman was hospitalized, and two more injured were treated on the spot.

According to preliminary information of the Kyiv City Military Administration, the two upper floors of the building were destroyed, people may be under the rubble.

Earlier, Vitalii Klitschko and Kyiv City Military Administration reported that a private house caught fire due to falling debris in the capital's Darnytskyi district, 3 cars caught fire in the Pecherskyi district, and a woman was hospitalized in the Holosiivskyi district.

