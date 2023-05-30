All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


In Kyiv, fragments hit apartment building: one person died, three others injured

Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 30 May 2023, 05:05
In Kyiv, fragments hit apartment building: one person died, three others injured
FIRE IS IN THE PRIVATE BUILDING IN HOLOSIIVSKYI DISTRICT OF KYIV. PICTURE FROM TELEGRAM OF KYIV CITY MILITARY ADMINISTRATION

On the night of 29-30 May, fires broke out in an apartment buildings in Holosiivskyi and Podilskyi districts as a result of fragments hitting. One person died in the apartment building, and three others were injured.

Source: Mayor of Kyiv Vitalii Klitschko on Telegram; Kyiv City Military Administration on Telegram

Quote: "Fire in a high-rise building in Holosiivskyi district. Medics and rescue workers are working on the spot.

Advertisement:

Fire in a residential building in Podilskyi district. Information about the casualties has not yet been received. Emergency services are on site."

Details: According to Klitschko, in the Holosiivskyi district, where a fire broke out in a high-rise building, residents are being evacuated and there is an injured woman. 

Later, Klitschko specified that rescue workers had already evacuated 20 people from the high-rise building in the Holosiivskyi district of Kyiv.

According to the mayor, a person died as a result of fragments falling into a high-rise building, an elderly woman was hospitalized, and two more injured were treated on the spot.

According to preliminary information of the Kyiv City Military Administration, the two upper floors of the building were destroyed, people may be under the rubble.

Earlier, Vitalii Klitschko and Kyiv City Military Administration reported that a private house caught fire due to falling debris in the capital's Darnytskyi district, 3 cars caught fire in the Pecherskyi district, and a woman was hospitalized in the Holosiivskyi district.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: