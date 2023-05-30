Helping Ukraine defend itself is not choice, it must be done – Dutch Prime Minister

Mark Rutte, Prime Minister of the Netherlands, has said that his country will support Ukraine as long as necessary.

Source: Rutte on Twitter

Quote: "Kyiv has again been targeted by barbaric air strikes, thankfully with limited effect due to the Patriot air defence systems. I just spoke with Volodymyr Zelenskyy [in the evening of 29 May – ed] and reiterated that the Netherlands is committed to support Ukraine however it can; from strengthening air defence systems to starting F-16 pilot training as soon as possible.

Advertisement:

Helping Ukraine to defend itself is not a choice, it must be done. The Netherlands will continue to support Ukraine as long as necessary. Assistance to Ukraine will also be a key agenda point at this Thursday’s European Political Community Summit in Chisinau."

Kyiv is opnieuw het doelwit geweest van barbaarse luchtaanvallen, gelukkig met beperkt effect dankzij de Patriot-luchtverdedigingssystemen. Ik sprak zojuist met @ZelenskyyUA en heb herhaald dat Nederland zich op alle mogelijke manieren inzet om Oekraïne te steunen; van het… — Mark Rutte (@MinPres) May 29, 2023

Background:

As part of the European Union's initiative to provide Ukraine with a million artillery shells within 12 months, the Netherlands will allocate 260 million euros for joint purchases.

On Friday 26 May, Mark Rutte, Prime Minister of the Netherlands, said his state has not yet decided to provide F-16 fighters to Ukraine but is "seriously considering" such an option.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!