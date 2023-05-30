All Sections
Helping Ukraine defend itself is not choice, it must be done – Dutch Prime Minister

Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 30 May 2023, 04:42
Helping Ukraine defend itself is not choice, it must be done – Dutch Prime Minister
MARK RUTTE. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Mark Rutte, Prime Minister of the Netherlands, has said that his country will support Ukraine as long as necessary.

Source: Rutte on Twitter 

Quote: "Kyiv has again been targeted by barbaric air strikes, thankfully with limited effect due to the Patriot air defence systems. I just spoke with Volodymyr Zelenskyy [in the evening of 29 May – ed] and reiterated that the Netherlands is committed to support Ukraine however it can; from strengthening air defence systems to starting F-16 pilot training as soon as possible. 

Helping Ukraine to defend itself is not a choice, it must be done. The Netherlands will continue to support Ukraine as long as necessary. Assistance to Ukraine will also be a key agenda point at this Thursday’s European Political Community Summit in Chisinau."

Background:

  • As part of the European Union's initiative to provide Ukraine with a million artillery shells within 12 months, the Netherlands will allocate 260 million euros for joint purchases.
  • On Friday 26 May, Mark Rutte, Prime Minister of the Netherlands, said his state has not yet decided to provide F-16 fighters to Ukraine but is "seriously considering" such an option.

