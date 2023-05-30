All Sections
Ambassador to Germany: There will be no territorial concessions from Ukraine

Tuesday, 30 May 2023, 15:03

Oleksii Makeiev, Ukraine's ambassador to Germany, has ruled out Kyiv ceding any Ukrainian territories captured by Russia.

Source: Spiegel citing Makeiev in an interview with the German TV channel RTL 

Quote: "Russia must leave all occupied territories," Makeiev said, adding that this also applies to Crimea, as well as the territories of Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts which the Russian Federation took over in 2014.

"We must free our people from this occupation. We will not give up a single piece of land to the Russians," the ambassador said.

The Ukrainian diplomat emphasised that the peace negotiations should cover the topic of Russian reparations to Ukraine.

Background: Last week, The Wall Street Journal, citing EU diplomats, reported that a special representative of the Chinese government, Li Hui, allegedly called for a ceasefire in Ukraine and for the occupied Ukrainian territories to be recognised as belonging to Russia.

However, Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba denied the WSJ's information, saying that his colleagues from the European capitals visited by Li Hui did not confirm that the Chinese diplomat had put forward such proposals.

On 18 May, Li Hui met with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Ukraine as part of a European tour that Beijing called an effort to promote peace talks and a political settlement.

