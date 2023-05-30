All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Occupiers abducted journalist from Melitopol and kept her in a basement

Tetiana LozovenkoTuesday, 30 May 2023, 16:08
Occupiers abducted journalist from Melitopol and kept her in a basement

Russian invaders in occupied Melitopol abducted journalist Iryna Levchenko and her husband and kept them in a basement.

Source: Centre for Journalistic Solidarity of Zaporizhzhia on Facebook

Quote: "On 6 May, in Russian-occupied Melitopol, journalist Iryna Levchenko and her husband Oleksandr were taken away to an unknown location. It was not until two weeks later that it became known that the Levchenkos had been detained by the occupation authorities without any explanation."

Advertisement:

Details: The Centre for Journalistic Solidarity reports that Iryna Levchenko had worked as a journalist for well-known national periodicals. Both she and her husband are retired.

According to the Centre, the detainees were kept in inhumane conditions: with almost no food, in a cold basement, on a concrete floor. They were subjected to physical and psychological torture, with absolutely ridiculous and far-fetched accusations of terrorism made against them.

The source of the Centre for Journalistic Solidarity says Iryna was subsequently transferred to another place, but it is not known exactly where. 

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Quote: "The journalistic community is deeply outraged and concerned about the gross human rights violation committed against our colleague Iryna Levchenko and her husband.

We resolutely demand that the occupation authorities of Melitopol stop their lawless actions, comply with international norms in the temporarily occupied Ukrainian territories, and give veteran journalist Iryna Levchenko and her husband Oleksandr Levchenko their freedom back.

We urge all our colleagues, public and professional institutions, all citizens of Ukraine, and the international community to unite in the struggle for their release, and for the legitimate rights of every person to freedom and independence."

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!




Advertisement:

photoCar carrying 4 Russian collaborators explodes near Russian-occupied Melitopol

Member of Ukrainian parliament leaves Ukraine for third time since Russia’s full-scale invasion

Lukashenko: "Ukrainian question" should have been solved in 2014-15

video, mapFreedom of Russia Legion claims it is behind fires in Shebekino, Belgorod Oblast

Zelenskyy on counteroffensive: This isn't a movie, I can't tell you what you'll see, but you'll feel it

Special Operations Forces explain why they helped Ukrainian MP to leave the country

All News
RECENT NEWS
22:12
Ukrainian Security Council Secretary reacted to Li Hui's words about possibility of negotiations with Russia
21:57
Putin's arrest for The Hague is legal, international law is clear – German Foreign Minister
21:29
photoCar carrying 4 Russian collaborators explodes near Russian-occupied Melitopol
20:56
Wagner Group chief says Russian Defence Ministry laid mines on Wagner Group fighters' exit routes from Bakhmut
20:55
Traffic banned in part of Belgorod Oblast, Russia
20:40
Court, forgiveness, or compassion. How Ukraine punishes collaborationism and why changes are needed
20:23
Closed bomb shelter in Kyiv: All four detainees served with notice of suspicion
20:22
Zelenskyy: Ukraine is working on initiatives that will strengthen the country and its people
20:19
Kyiv bomb shelters inspected as prosecutor's office investigates embezzlement of budget funds
20:12
German UAV manufacturer opens centres in Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: