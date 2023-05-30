Occupiers abducted journalist from Melitopol and kept her in a basement

Russian invaders in occupied Melitopol abducted journalist Iryna Levchenko and her husband and kept them in a basement.

Source: Centre for Journalistic Solidarity of Zaporizhzhia on Facebook

Quote: "On 6 May, in Russian-occupied Melitopol, journalist Iryna Levchenko and her husband Oleksandr were taken away to an unknown location. It was not until two weeks later that it became known that the Levchenkos had been detained by the occupation authorities without any explanation."

Advertisement:

Details: The Centre for Journalistic Solidarity reports that Iryna Levchenko had worked as a journalist for well-known national periodicals. Both she and her husband are retired.

According to the Centre, the detainees were kept in inhumane conditions: with almost no food, in a cold basement, on a concrete floor. They were subjected to physical and psychological torture, with absolutely ridiculous and far-fetched accusations of terrorism made against them.

The source of the Centre for Journalistic Solidarity says Iryna was subsequently transferred to another place, but it is not known exactly where.

Quote: "The journalistic community is deeply outraged and concerned about the gross human rights violation committed against our colleague Iryna Levchenko and her husband.

We resolutely demand that the occupation authorities of Melitopol stop their lawless actions, comply with international norms in the temporarily occupied Ukrainian territories, and give veteran journalist Iryna Levchenko and her husband Oleksandr Levchenko their freedom back.

We urge all our colleagues, public and professional institutions, all citizens of Ukraine, and the international community to unite in the struggle for their release, and for the legitimate rights of every person to freedom and independence."

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!







