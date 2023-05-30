All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukrainian woman detained in Russia is safe, but was unable to take her godson with her

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 30 May 2023, 18:35

The Ukrainian woman whose interrogation video was shown by the Russian media outlet RIA Novosti is now safe and no longer in Russia. 

Source: The Save Ukraine Foundation in a comment to the BBC Russian Service 

Details: Kremlin propagandists released a video of the interrogation of a woman whom they referred to as an employee of the Save Ukraine Foundation, reporting that "a Ukrainian citizen had been detained"

Advertisement:

The foundation told the BBC that she was the godmother of a boy and had tried to take him and his brother out of the Russian-occupied part of Kherson Oblast with her. 

Olha Yerokhina, press secretary at the Save Ukraine Foundation, says the woman’s detention and interrogation took place more than a week ago, during a trip by the latest group of mothers seeking to collect their children. 

The woman is now safe and no longer in Russia. The foundation does not know why RIA Novosti decided to publish its report on this today, 30 May.

Initially, RIA Novosti reported on the detention of a Ukrainian citizen whom they said was a Save Ukraine employee, and later posted a video of the woman's interrogation. 

In the video, the woman introduces herself as Olha Hurulia and says she wants to arrange guardianship over two minor children in Henichesk, Kherson Oblast, at the request of "a volunteer named Anastasiia". According to her, after registering the guardianship, she was to have taken the children first to Kyiv and then to Germany. 

The foundation reported on Olha Hurulia's detention a few days ago on its website and social media, when FSB officers seized the woman's documents and phone and interrogated her for two days, threatening her with a prison term. 

After that, she was sent to Minsk and released. However, she was unable to take her 17-year-old godson and his brother with her. 

Reminder:

  • The Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament) Commissioner for Human Rights, Dmytro Lubinets, has emphasised that no organisation or association can guarantee the safety of Ukrainian citizens on the territory of the Russian Federation. 
  • Currently, Ukraine has no diplomatic relations with the terrorist country, and consular services cannot be accessed by Ukrainian citizens there. And it will be difficult for the state to assist Ukrainians who turn to non-governmental agencies for help, the ombudsman said.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: