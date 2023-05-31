Occupiers try to militarise youth in Donetsk Oblast

Russian invaders are intensifying their propaganda influence on young people in the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk Oblast to militarise them.

Source: Ukrainian National Resistance Center

Quote: "The enemy intends to open regional branches of the all-Russian public-state organisation ‘Voluntary Society of the Army, [Air Force – ed.] and [Navy] Fleet of the Russian Federation’ in the [temporarily occupied territories].

Thus, the local occupation administration is looking for new ways to impose the Kremlin's ideology on young people and encourage them to obtain Russian passports."

Background: The Russians are forcibly bringing residents of the occupied territories of the east and south of Ukraine to equipped "cinemas" to watch propaganda films.

