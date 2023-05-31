All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Senator Graham: We expect real Ukrainian gains in counteroffensive

Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 31 May 2023, 03:43
Senator Graham: We expect real Ukrainian gains in counteroffensive
Lindsey Graham. Photo by REUTERS

After meeting with Tim Barrow, the UK National Security Advisor, US Senator Lindsey Graham said that Ukraine had exceeded all expectations and that Russian forces were bleeding and weakened in Ukraine.

Source: Graham on Twitter

Quote: "Expect real Ukrainian gains in counteroffensive, but we must show continued commitment to maximise effect."

Details: The senator expressed his gratitude to Barrow for the UK's provision of Storm Shadow air-launched missiles to Ukraine, which have proved extremely effective.

Advertisement:

"The Brits are in it to win it for Ukraine. We have a common view that additional long-range rockets – ATACMS – will enhance battlefield success for Ukraine. Very proud of our British allies," Graham stressed.

Background: During his visit to Kyiv, Lindsey Graham supported the speedy delivery of long-range ATACMS missiles and cluster munitions to Ukraine, saying that this would bring the war closer to an end.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukrainian pilots have not yet gone abroad for training

Ukrainian army advances on Bakhmut front, capturing strategic heights – Ukraine's Deputy Defence Minister

VIDEOSubstation ablaze in Siberia, media reports of explosion

Russian radio stations broadcast panicky announcement by Putin of "invasion by Armed Forces of Ukraine", Kremlin says it's a fake

videoFreedom of Russia Legion destroys Russian tanks in Belgorod Oblast using drones

InfographicOnly 40% of Slovaks and 46% of Bulgarians believe in Russia's attack on Ukraine; figures in Hungary improve

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:00
Russians damage ammonia pipeline during attack on Kharkiv Oblast
22:25
Russians fire at Kozatske, Kherson Oblast, killing woman
22:18
Zelenskyy thanks soldiers deployed near Bakhmut for bringing "the news we expect"
21:41
Zelenskyy to appeal to the Swiss parliament on 15 June, some MPs are promising to boycott
21:24
Ukrainian pilots have not yet gone abroad for training
21:08
In May, 8 international companies completely left Russian market – KSE Institute
21:05
Ukraine has enough weapons for a counteroffensive – Foreign Minister
20:41
photoRussian Volunteer Corps and Freedom of Russia Legion said they killed a colonel of Russian Armed Forces in Belgorod Oblast
19:54
Ukraine possibly launched a counter-offensive; Russia's defence will be tough – NYT
19:42
Invaders use Smerch multiple rocket launchers to hit Balakliia, Kharkiv Oblast: 1 killed, 9 wounded
All News
Advertisement: