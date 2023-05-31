All Sections
Senator Graham: We expect real Ukrainian gains in counteroffensive

Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 31 May 2023, 03:43
Senator Graham: We expect real Ukrainian gains in counteroffensive
Lindsey Graham. Photo by REUTERS

After meeting with Tim Barrow, the UK National Security Advisor, US Senator Lindsey Graham said that Ukraine had exceeded all expectations and that Russian forces were bleeding and weakened in Ukraine.

Source: Graham on Twitter

Quote: "Expect real Ukrainian gains in counteroffensive, but we must show continued commitment to maximise effect."

Details: The senator expressed his gratitude to Barrow for the UK's provision of Storm Shadow air-launched missiles to Ukraine, which have proved extremely effective.

"The Brits are in it to win it for Ukraine. We have a common view that additional long-range rockets – ATACMS – will enhance battlefield success for Ukraine. Very proud of our British allies," Graham stressed.

Background: During his visit to Kyiv, Lindsey Graham supported the speedy delivery of long-range ATACMS missiles and cluster munitions to Ukraine, saying that this would bring the war closer to an end.

