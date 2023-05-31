All Sections
Belgorod Oblast is under attack again: governor reports destruction

Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 31 May 2023, 04:17
Belgorod Oblast is under attack again: governor reports destruction
Vyacheslav Gladkov, photo by ria novosti

Vyacheslav Gladkov, governor of Russia's Belgorod Oblast, has reported shelling of the city of Shebekino, where residential buildings were allegedly damaged.

Source: Gladkov on Telegram

Quote: "Shebekino [is] under attack. According to preliminary reports, there is one injured person. Residential buildings are damaged, and vehicles are on fire."

Details: The governor promised to post additional information about the accident later.

A few days ago, Gladkov said he witnessed shelling in the city of Shebekino.

Advertisement: