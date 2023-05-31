All Sections
Belgorod Oblast is under attack again: governor reports destruction

Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 31 May 2023, 04:17
Vyacheslav Gladkov, photo by ria novosti

Vyacheslav Gladkov, governor of Russia's Belgorod Oblast, has reported shelling of the city of Shebekino, where residential buildings were allegedly damaged.

Source: Gladkov on Telegram

Quote: "Shebekino [is] under attack. According to preliminary reports, there is one injured person. Residential buildings are damaged, and vehicles are on fire."

Details: The governor promised to post additional information about the accident later.

A few days ago, Gladkov said he witnessed shelling in the city of Shebekino.

