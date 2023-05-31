All Sections
Russia attacks transportation company in Donetsk Oblast, injuring a child

Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 31 May 2023, 07:51
Russia attacks transportation company in Donetsk Oblast, injuring a child
DESTRUCTION IN DONETSK OBLAST. PHOTO: LYSAK’S TELEGRAM

On the morning of 31 May, Russian invaders fired on a transportation company in Mezhyrich hromada [an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.] in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, an eight-year-old child was injured.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "In the morning, an explosion rang out in Mezhyrich hromada of the Pavlohrad district. The enemy attacked a transportation company.

An eight-year-old child was slightly injured."

Details: In addition, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration reported that on the evening of 30 May, Russians dropped projectiles from an unmanned aerial vehicle on the territory of Marhanets hromada of Nikopol district, and no people were injured.

