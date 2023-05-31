All Sections
Ukraine's National Security Secretary says Chechen leader should take revenge on Moscow and Putin but not Ukraine

Olena RoshchinaWednesday, 31 May 2023, 09:58
Ukraine's National Security Secretary says Chechen leader should take revenge on Moscow and Putin but not Ukraine
Oleksii Danilov, photo by Radio Svoboda

Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defence Council, has said that Ramzan Kadyrov, Head of Chechen Republic, should take revenge not on Ukraine, but on Russia.

Source: Oleksii Danilov on Twitter 

Quote: "Kadyrov should take revenge on moscow and putin personally, and not threaten Ukraine.

It was the russians who killed and annihilated Chechens. It was the russians who brought centuries of slavery, thousands of murdered and tortured women and children, destroyed cities and desecrated graves of ancestors to Chechen soil. It was not Ukrainians who razed Grozny with its civilians to the ground with tanks, it was russian tanks. The Chechen people remember this, and it’s time for those who have forgotten to recall!"

Background: Ramzan Kadyrov, Head of Chechen Republic, has promised to take "revenge in the full sense of the word" for the drone strike on Moscow on 30 May, in which Russian propaganda blames Ukraine.

