Russians banned from exporting ammunition from country

Tetiana LozovenkoWednesday, 31 May 2023, 11:30
Russians banned from exporting ammunition from country
Stock photo by UNSPLASH

The Russian government has banned the export of ammunition and cartridge cases from the country until the end of the year. 

Source: Meduza with reference to the Russian governmental site

Details: According to the decree, it is prohibited to export cartridges for civil and service rifled weapons and cartridge cases for rifles of certain calibres.

The ban does not apply to the export of cartridges and cartridge cases to support the activities of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, as well as other troops and formations. 

Meduza reports that the ban will remain in effect until 2023.

Advertisement: