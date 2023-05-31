Putin hasn't lost the war yet, so don't laugh at 1960s tanks – Polish President

Polish President Andrzej Duda has warned against making hasty statements about Russia's defeat in the war against Ukraine.

Source: Duda during a conversation with Almar Latour, CEO of Dow Jones and publisher of The Wall Street Journal, as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "Today people are saying that Vladimir Putin has lost the war, and his defeat consists of Finland joining NATO, although the Finnish people have been hesitating for many years about whether they should give up their neutrality. Ladies and gentlemen, Vladimir Putin has not lost any war," the Polish president said.

Details: Duda expressed his hope that Putin would lose the war. However, he noted, "now we have a situation where the Russian steamroller is pressing down on Ukraine, hundreds of people are dying at the front every day, while there are more than 100 million Russians and fewer than 40 million Ukrainians."

"This difference alone shows who has the upper hand here. Human life means nothing to Russians, while for Ukrainians, every life is worth its weight in gold. These are different cultures. Russia is a nuclear superpower, it has huge stockpiles of weapons, and so what if we laugh at the fact that it’s wheeling out tanks from the 1960s when each tank weighs 50-60 tonnes. If it comes, it will pound, whether it is modern or not," the Polish president said.

Putin will have lost the war once the Russian army is driven beyond Ukraine's internationally recognised borders, Duda said.

"The war is going on, Russia is increasingly mobilising, and the Russian economy is being switched to a wartime one. Make no mistake, they are capable of telling people through propaganda that they have to tighten their belts, and even if they go hungry, they should be proud because Russia is great," the Polish president added.

Background: After visiting Kyiv and speaking with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Republican Senator Lindsey Graham said that when the Ukrainian counter-offensive begins, the Russians will be "in for a rude awakening".

