Servant of People MP Trubitsyn left Ukraine thanks to letter from Chief of Ukraine's Defence Intelligence

Vladyslav Trubitsyn, a 40-year-old Kyiv City Council member from the Servant of the People party who was accused of bribery, left Ukraine using a letter from Kyrylo Budanov, the Head of Ukraine's Defence Intelligence.

Source: Skhemy (Schemes), a project by Radio Liberty

Details: Journalists found out that thanks to the letter, the official managed to leave for Poland through the Rava-Ruska border checkpoint on the evening of 13 May in his own Mercedes S600 car, three days before the meeting of the Supreme Anti-Corruption Court, where his proceedings on his case were to take place, in which Trubitsyn is accused of receiving a bribe.

Trubitsyn’s Mercedes photo by Skhemy

Skhemy were able to familiarise themselves with the contents of this letter, dated 27 January 2023. In it, the Head of Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence appeals to Serhii Deineko, the head of the State Border Guard Service, with a request to contribute to the "unhindered crossing of the border" of five people, among whom was Trubitsyn, going on a business trip abroad from 28 January to 25 May 2023.

Trubitsyn did not return to Ukraine and missed the meeting of the Supreme Anti-Corruption Court for the second time, because of which the prosecutor of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office initiated his placement on the international wanted list.

Earlier: On 30 May, it was revealed that Trubitsyn left Ukraine and did not arrive at the High Anti-Corruption Court session, so the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office asked the relevant agencies to put him on the international wanted list.

Reference: In addition to being an MP, Trubitsyn is the chairman of the Kyiv City Council commission on entrepreneurship, industry and urban improvement.

