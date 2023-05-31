All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Servant of People MP Trubitsyn left Ukraine thanks to letter from Chief of Ukraine's Defence Intelligence

Yevhen KizilovWednesday, 31 May 2023, 15:44
Servant of People MP Trubitsyn left Ukraine thanks to letter from Chief of Ukraine's Defence Intelligence
Vladyslav Trubitsyn, photo from his social media account

Vladyslav Trubitsyn, a 40-year-old Kyiv City Council member from the Servant of the People party who was accused of bribery, left Ukraine using a letter from Kyrylo Budanov, the Head of Ukraine's Defence Intelligence.

Source: Skhemy (Schemes), a project by Radio Liberty

Details: Journalists found out that thanks to the letter, the official managed to leave for Poland through the Rava-Ruska border checkpoint on the evening of 13 May in his own Mercedes S600 car, three days before the meeting of the Supreme Anti-Corruption Court, where his proceedings on his case were to take place, in which Trubitsyn is accused of receiving a bribe.

Advertisement:
Mercedes Трубіцина
Trubitsyn’s Mercedes
photo by Skhemy

Skhemy were able to familiarise themselves with the contents of this letter, dated 27 January 2023. In it, the Head of Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence appeals to Serhii Deineko, the head of the State Border Guard Service, with a request to contribute to the "unhindered crossing of the border" of five people, among whom was Trubitsyn, going on a business trip abroad from 28 January to 25 May 2023. 

Trubitsyn did not return to Ukraine and missed the meeting of the Supreme Anti-Corruption Court for the second time, because of which the prosecutor of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office initiated his placement on the international wanted list.

Earlier: On 30 May, it was revealed that Trubitsyn left Ukraine and did not arrive at the High Anti-Corruption Court session, so the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office asked the relevant agencies to put him on the international wanted list.

Reference: In addition to being an MP, Trubitsyn is the chairman of the Kyiv City Council commission on entrepreneurship, industry and urban improvement.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: