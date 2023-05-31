All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Zelenskyy arrives in Odesa to introduce new military administration head and hold meeting

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 31 May 2023, 18:43
Zelenskyy arrives in Odesa to introduce new military administration head and hold meeting
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy with the new Head of the Odesa Oblast Military Administration - Oleh Kiper. Photo by President's office

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has introduced Oleh Kiper, the new Head of the Odesa Oblast Military Administration, and held a meeting with the military and law enforcement during a work visit to Odesa.

Source: Zelenskyy on Telegram

Quote: "A working trip to Odesa Oblast. I held a meeting with the military command and the law enforcement leadership of the region concerning the current situation in Odesa Oblast.

I have also introduced Oleh Kiper, the new Head of the Odesa Oblast Military Administration. This is a priority region of our independent state."

Advertisement:

Details: Zelenskyy specified that the following issues were discussed during the meeting:

  • rebuilding of energy infrastructure damaged in the Russian attacks, and the facilitation of its stable operation;
  •  reopening key businesses under martial law;
  • covering the needs of internally displaced persons;
  •  rehabilitation of soldiers.

The president also praised the work of the Security Service of Ukraine in Odesa Oblast in counteracting the reconnaissance and sabotage activities of the Russians.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Advertisement:

Ukrainian pilots have not yet gone abroad for training

Ukrainian army advances on Bakhmut front, capturing strategic heights – Ukraine's Deputy Defence Minister

VIDEOSubstation ablaze in Siberia, media reports of explosion

Russian radio stations broadcast panicky announcement by Putin of "invasion by Armed Forces of Ukraine", Kremlin says it's a fake

videoFreedom of Russia Legion destroys Russian tanks in Belgorod Oblast using drones

InfographicOnly 40% of Slovaks and 46% of Bulgarians believe in Russia's attack on Ukraine; figures in Hungary improve

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:00
Russians damage ammonia pipeline during attack on Kharkiv Oblast
22:25
Russians fire at Kozatske, Kherson Oblast, killing woman
22:18
Zelenskyy thanks soldiers deployed near Bakhmut for bringing "the news we expect"
21:41
Zelenskyy to appeal to the Swiss parliament on 15 June, some MPs are promising to boycott
21:24
Ukrainian pilots have not yet gone abroad for training
21:08
In May, 8 international companies completely left Russian market – KSE Institute
21:05
Ukraine has enough weapons for a counteroffensive – Foreign Minister
20:41
photoRussian Volunteer Corps and Freedom of Russia Legion said they killed a colonel of Russian Armed Forces in Belgorod Oblast
19:54
Ukraine possibly launched a counter-offensive; Russia's defence will be tough – NYT
19:42
Invaders use Smerch multiple rocket launchers to hit Balakliia, Kharkiv Oblast: 1 killed, 9 wounded
All News
Advertisement: