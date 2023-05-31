Zelenskyy arrives in Odesa to introduce new military administration head and hold meeting

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy with the new Head of the Odesa Oblast Military Administration - Oleh Kiper. Photo by President's office

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has introduced Oleh Kiper, the new Head of the Odesa Oblast Military Administration, and held a meeting with the military and law enforcement during a work visit to Odesa.

Source: Zelenskyy on Telegram

Quote: "A working trip to Odesa Oblast. I held a meeting with the military command and the law enforcement leadership of the region concerning the current situation in Odesa Oblast.

I have also introduced Oleh Kiper, the new Head of the Odesa Oblast Military Administration. This is a priority region of our independent state."

Details: Zelenskyy specified that the following issues were discussed during the meeting:

rebuilding of energy infrastructure damaged in the Russian attacks, and the facilitation of its stable operation;

reopening key businesses under martial law;

covering the needs of internally displaced persons;

rehabilitation of soldiers.

The president also praised the work of the Security Service of Ukraine in Odesa Oblast in counteracting the reconnaissance and sabotage activities of the Russians.

