All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Zelenskyy arrives in Odesa to introduce new military administration head and hold meeting

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 31 May 2023, 18:43
Zelenskyy arrives in Odesa to introduce new military administration head and hold meeting
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy with the new Head of the Odesa Oblast Military Administration - Oleh Kiper. Photo by President's office

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has introduced Oleh Kiper, the new Head of the Odesa Oblast Military Administration, and held a meeting with the military and law enforcement during a work visit to Odesa.

Source: Zelenskyy on Telegram

Quote: "A working trip to Odesa Oblast. I held a meeting with the military command and the law enforcement leadership of the region concerning the current situation in Odesa Oblast.

Advertisement:

I have also introduced Oleh Kiper, the new Head of the Odesa Oblast Military Administration. This is a priority region of our independent state."

Details: Zelenskyy specified that the following issues were discussed during the meeting:

  • rebuilding of energy infrastructure damaged in the Russian attacks, and the facilitation of its stable operation;
  •  reopening key businesses under martial law;
  • covering the needs of internally displaced persons;
  •  rehabilitation of soldiers.

The president also praised the work of the Security Service of Ukraine in Odesa Oblast in counteracting the reconnaissance and sabotage activities of the Russians.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: