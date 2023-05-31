All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


After arrest warrant, Putin is stuck in Russia: he is not going to Erdogan's inauguration either

Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 31 May 2023, 19:20
After arrest warrant, Putin is stuck in Russia: he is not going to Erdogan's inauguration either

Russian President Vladimir Putin has not left Russia after the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant. State Duma Speaker Viacheslav Volodin will go to the inauguration of Recep Tayyip Erdogan instead.

Source: Russian state-owned news agency RIA Novosti, referring to presidential aide Yurii Ushakov 

Details: Türkiye’s current president, Erdogan, won the election and will remain in office for another presidential term. 

Advertisement:

Typically, leaders from various countries are invited to his inauguration. However, according to Ushakov, instead of Putin, Speaker Volodin will go to the ceremony and represent Russia there. 

Background

  • On 17 March, the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for Putin for being responsible for the abduction of Ukrainian children.
  • Now, 123 countries that are members of the ICC are legally obliged to detain and bring Putin to court.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: