All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


After arrest warrant, Putin is stuck in Russia: he is not going to Erdogan's inauguration either

Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 31 May 2023, 19:20
After arrest warrant, Putin is stuck in Russia: he is not going to Erdogan's inauguration either

Russian President Vladimir Putin has not left Russia after the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant. State Duma Speaker Viacheslav Volodin will go to the inauguration of Recep Tayyip Erdogan instead.

Source: Russian state-owned news agency RIA Novosti, referring to presidential aide Yurii Ushakov 

Details: Türkiye’s current president, Erdogan, won the election and will remain in office for another presidential term. 

Typically, leaders from various countries are invited to his inauguration. However, according to Ushakov, instead of Putin, Speaker Volodin will go to the ceremony and represent Russia there. 

Advertisement:

Background

  • On 17 March, the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for Putin for being responsible for the abduction of Ukrainian children.
  • Now, 123 countries that are members of the ICC are legally obliged to detain and bring Putin to court.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukrainian pilots have not yet gone abroad for training

Ukrainian army advances on Bakhmut front, capturing strategic heights – Ukraine's Deputy Defence Minister

VIDEOSubstation ablaze in Siberia, media reports of explosion

Russian radio stations broadcast panicky announcement by Putin of "invasion by Armed Forces of Ukraine", Kremlin says it's a fake

videoFreedom of Russia Legion destroys Russian tanks in Belgorod Oblast using drones

InfographicOnly 40% of Slovaks and 46% of Bulgarians believe in Russia's attack on Ukraine; figures in Hungary improve

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:00
Russians damage ammonia pipeline during attack on Kharkiv Oblast
22:25
Russians fire at Kozatske, Kherson Oblast, killing woman
22:18
Zelenskyy thanks soldiers deployed near Bakhmut for bringing "the news we expect"
21:41
Zelenskyy to appeal to the Swiss parliament on 15 June, some MPs are promising to boycott
21:24
Ukrainian pilots have not yet gone abroad for training
21:08
In May, 8 international companies completely left Russian market – KSE Institute
21:05
Ukraine has enough weapons for a counteroffensive – Foreign Minister
20:41
photoRussian Volunteer Corps and Freedom of Russia Legion said they killed a colonel of Russian Armed Forces in Belgorod Oblast
19:54
Ukraine possibly launched a counter-offensive; Russia's defence will be tough – NYT
19:42
Invaders use Smerch multiple rocket launchers to hit Balakliia, Kharkiv Oblast: 1 killed, 9 wounded
All News
Advertisement: