All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


White House: We are against strikes on Russian territory, but it's up to Ukraine to decide

European PravdaWednesday, 31 May 2023, 23:45
White House: We are against strikes on Russian territory, but it's up to Ukraine to decide

At a briefing on Wednesday 31 May, John Kirby, Coordinator for Strategic Communications of the White House National Security Council, once again clarified the position of the United States on the conduct of hostilities on Russian territory.

Source: This was reported by a European Pravda correspondent

Details: According to Kirby, the United States does not tell Ukraine what targets to hit and not to hit, nor does it indicate how Ukrainian forces should conduct hostilities.

Advertisement:

Quote: "We give them training, equipment, advice and counsel - heck, we even do tabletop exercises with them to help them plan out what they’re going to do," he stressed.

"But ultimately, President Zelenskyy and his military commanders decide what they’re going to do from a military perspective, and they decide what they’re going to do with the equipment that has been provided to them and that they now own," the White House representative said.

Kirby added, however, that the United States "has been very clear to the Ukrainians both privately and publicly" that it does not support attacks inside Russia and does not want them to be carried out using American weapons.

Separately, he said that Washington has received assurances that F-16 fighters will not be used for attacks on the Russian Federation in the future: "And we have gotten these assurances at various levels: not just from President Zelenskyy, but also from other senior military and defence leaders in Ukraine."

According to various reports, between 25 and 32 drones attacked Moscow on the night of 29-30 May, damaging at least two high-rise residential buildings, and most of the drones were reportedly shot down near the Russian capital.

Commenting on the drone strikes in Moscow, UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said that Ukraine has the legal right to defend itself and can "use force beyond its borders".

The German government says that international law permits Ukraine to strike at the aggressor’s territory in self-defence.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: