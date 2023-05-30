All Sections
25 to 32 drones attack Moscow: 2 buildings damaged, people evacuated

Iryna BalachukTuesday, 30 May 2023, 09:37
25 to 32 drones attack Moscow: 2 buildings damaged, people evacuated
EXPLOSIONS NEAR MOSCOW. PHOTO: ASTRA TELEGRAM CHANNEL

According to various reports, 25 to 32 drones attacked Moscow on the night of 29-30 May, damaging at least two multi-storey residential buildings, and most of the drones were reportedly shot down near the Russian capital.

Source: RIA Novosti, a Kremlin-aligned Russian news outlet; the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation on Telegram; Meduza, a Latvia-based Russian independent news outlet, referring to various Telegram channels; Russia’s Defence Ministry on Telegram 

Quote from the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation: "Investigators from the Investigative Committee are looking into the crash of unmanned aerial vehicles into buildings in Moscow. A number of buildings in Moscow have been damaged by UAVs that crashed into them.

In addition, a number of unmanned aerial vehicles were shot down by Russian air defence forces on their approach to Moscow."

Explosions near Moscow
PHOTO: BAZA, A RUSSIAN INDEPENDENT TELEGRAM CHANNEL

Details: At the same time, Telegram channels have reported that, according to various sources, Moscow was attacked by between 25 and 32 drones.

It is reported that most of them were allegedly shot down by air defence forces in the Moscow district, and some drones allegedly hit trees and wires because they were flying at extremely low altitudes.

According to Baza, three drones crashed into residential buildings, one of which was carrying explosive devices that did not detonate.

 
A multi-storey building damaged by a drone in Moscow.
PHOTO: ASTRA TELEGRAM CHANNEL

Investigators have claimed that there were no casualties. At the same time, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said that two people had sought medical assistance but allegedly did not need hospitalisation.

He has also added that "for safety reasons, for the duration of the work of emergency services", it was decided to evacuate residents of several entrances in two buildings that were hit by the UAV.

The Russian Ministry of Defence, as usual, blamed the "Kyiv regime" for the morning drone attack.

The ministry claimed that eight aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles were involved in the attack and that all of them were hit.

It is reported that three drones were allegedly affected by electronic warfare, causing them to "lose control and deviate from their intended targets".

Five other UAVs were allegedly shot down by a Pantsir-S anti-aircraft missile and gun system in Moscow Oblast.

Background:

Earlier, Russian media reported that on the night of 29-30 May, drones attacked two high-rise buildings in Moscow. One drone hit the top floors of a residential building at 98 Profsoyuznaya Street, destroying the facade and glazing of the building. The second hit a 24-storey residential building on Atlasova Street in New Moscow, shattering windows in several apartments.

