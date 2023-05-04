Russians are storing explosives at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant – State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate

Russian invaders have placed military equipment and explosives in the turbine compartment of power unit No. 4 at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP).

Source: State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate of Ukraine, following a weekly meeting with International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) representatives on 2 May

Quote: "The IAEA representatives reported the fact that the Russian occupiers are storing military equipment, weapons and explosives in the turbine compartment of power unit No. 4 of the ZNPP."

Details: The Inspectorate stressed that such actions by the invaders are highly detrimental to the nuclear and radiation safety of the nuclear installations on the ZNPP’s industrial site, and endanger both the nuclear power plant’s personnel and the residents of nearby towns and villages.

The State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate emphasised that in the event of an emergency at the ZNPP, it will not only be Ukraine that will feel the consequences.

The Inspectorate once again called on the international community to put pressure on the aggressor, particularly by imposing tough sanctions on enterprises in the Russian nuclear industry and their affiliates.

Background:

At the end of July 2022, it was reported that Russian troops had placed heavy military equipment with ammunition, as well as weapons and explosives, in the engine room of power unit No. 1 of the ZNPP.

In early August 2022, it emerged that military equipment was also being stored in the engine room of power unit No. 2 of the ZNPP.

There is also evidence that the occupiers store equipment, weapons and explosives in other production facilities at the ZNPP, including repair and mechanical workshops and on the roofs of power units.

