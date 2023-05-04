All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians are storing explosives at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant – State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate

Iryna BalachukThursday, 4 May 2023, 00:02
Russians are storing explosives at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant – State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate
Photo: Energoatom on Telegram

Russian invaders have placed military equipment and explosives in the turbine compartment of power unit No. 4 at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP).

Source: State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate of Ukraine, following a weekly meeting with International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) representatives on 2 May 

Quote: "The IAEA representatives reported the fact that the Russian occupiers are storing military equipment, weapons and explosives in the turbine compartment of power unit No. 4 of the ZNPP."

Details: The Inspectorate stressed that such actions by the invaders are highly detrimental to the nuclear and radiation safety of the nuclear installations on the ZNPP’s industrial site, and endanger both the nuclear power plant’s personnel and the residents of nearby towns and villages.

The State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate emphasised that in the event of an emergency at the ZNPP, it will not only be Ukraine that will feel the consequences.

The Inspectorate once again called on the international community to put pressure on the aggressor, particularly by imposing tough sanctions on enterprises in the Russian nuclear industry and their affiliates.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Background:

  • At the end of July 2022, it was reported that Russian troops had placed heavy military equipment with ammunition, as well as weapons and explosives, in the engine room of power unit No. 1 of the ZNPP.
  • In early August 2022, it emerged that military equipment was also being stored in the engine room of power unit No. 2 of the ZNPP.
  • There is also evidence that the occupiers store equipment, weapons and explosives in other production facilities at the ZNPP, including repair and mechanical workshops and on the roofs of power units.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

US does not doubt veracity of Ukraine's statement about Kinzhal interception – CNN

Blogger convicted for reacting on caricature of Lukashenka with a smiley face dies in Belarusian penal colony

EU's Frontex border control mission suspends Black Sea operations after incident involving Russian Su-35 jet

Czech President warns Ukraine against hurried counter-offensive

Prigozhin says he was promised "as much ammunition as it takes"

Russians fire 5 missiles at Mykolaiv Oblast, industrial enterprise damaged

All News
RECENT NEWS
03:50
Air-raid warning in Ukraine: explosion in Odesa, air defence activated in Kyiv Oblast
23:27
US does not doubt veracity of Ukraine's statement about Kinzhal interception – CNN
22:54
Türkiye refuses to send Russian S-400s to Ukraine as proposed by US
22:33
Russian invaders are trying to leave Zaporizhzhia Oblast under the guise of civilians – Mayor of Melitopol
21:57
Blogger convicted for reacting on caricature of Lukashenka with a smiley face dies in Belarusian penal colony
21:09
Russian propagandist said he was driving his car when it exploded
20:41
Zelenskyy: May and June will be fruitful for weapons supplies and talks with partners
19:43
Russian forces once again attack Nikopol, injuring 1 man and damaging business premises and gas station
19:30
Russian forces shell Kherson Oblast, injuring 1 woman and damaging several houses
19:15
Russian forces intensify shelling in Bakhmut and regroup – Commander of Ukraine's Ground Forces
All News
Advertisement: