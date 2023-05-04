All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine's Foreign Minister welcomes OSCE report on Russian deportation of Ukrainian children as overwhelming evidence

European PravdaThursday, 4 May 2023, 11:07

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has welcomed the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) report on forcible deportation of Ukrainian children from the occupied territories of Ukraine to other occupied territories and to the Russian Federation.

Source: European Pravda

Details: Kuleba welcomed the OSCE's report investigating the deportation of children from the Russian-occupied territories of Ukraine. The report was initiated by 45 OSCE participating states as part of the Moscow Mechanism.

Advertisement:

"The report’s conclusions are powerful: Russia’s actions are identified as war crimes and crimes against humanity. I insist on the fact that Russia must bring back our children who have been abducted and be held responsible for its actions," Kuleba said.

The OSCE’s Moscow Mechanism allows OSCE member-states to send expert missions to assist in the resolution of a particular question or problem relating to the human dimension of the OSCE.

The Moscow Mechanism was last invoked in relation to the Russian Federation on 28 July 2022.

The OSCE’s previous report has uncovered numerous violations of international humanitarian and human rights law, war crimes, crimes against humanity, and other atrocities the Russian Federation and its armed forces have committed during the ongoing war of aggression in Ukraine.

The International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin on 17 March 2023, in view of his responsibility for the illegal deportation of thousands of children from Ukraine. 

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: