Belgian Prime Minister heads to The Hague to meet with Zelenskyy

Alexander de Croo, Prime Minister of Belgium, has said that he was on his way to the Hague to meet with his Dutch Counterpart Mark Rutte and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Source: European Pravda

Details: De Croo said that the three of them will discuss the situation in Ukraine.

"En route to The Hague to meet with [Prime Minister] Rutte and [President] Zelenskyy to discuss situation in Ukraine. Our support remains steadfast," de Croo wrote on Twitter.

"Our meeting is especially significant as the Netherlands commemorates its war victims today and celebrates freedom and democracy tomorrow," he added.

Previously: President Zelenskyy arrived in the Netherlands on an official visit on the morning of 4 May. He arrived at the Dutch Senate at 09:00 and met with Vera Bergkamp, Speaker of the House of Representatives of the Netherlands, and Jan Anthonie Bruijn, President of the Senate. He will later visit the International Criminal Court at the Hague.

