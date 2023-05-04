All Sections
Over 30 explosions heard in Sumy and Chernihiv oblasts in less than 3 hours

Tetiana LozovenkoThursday, 4 May 2023, 16:59
On the morning of 4 May, Russian troops attacked border areas of Chernihiv and Sumy oblasts 6 times; there were 35 strikes, and a person was injured. 

Source: Operational Command Pivnich (North) 

Details: From 09:50 until 10:00, 3 strikes were launched in the area of the settlement of Khrinivka in Chernihiv Oblast, presumably with 120-mm mortars.

From 10:20 until 11:00, 15 strikes were launched in the area of the settlement of Rivne in Sumy Oblast, presumably with 82-mm mortars. 

At around 10:08, three strikes were launched in the area of the settlement of Buchky in Chernihiv Oblast. Presumably  Russians launched the missiles from a helicopter.

From 10:55 until 11:10, 6 strikes, presumably with the use of 120-mm mortars, were seen in the area between the settlements of Kliusy and Khrinivka in Chernihiv Oblast. 

From 11:00 until 11:10, there was 1 strike, presumably launched with an 82-mm mortar, in the area of the settlement of Boiaro-Lezhachi in Sumy Oblast. A civilian was injured and a house was damaged in the attack. 

From 10:40 until 11:10, there were 7 strikes in the area of the settlement of Yeline in Chernihiv Oblast, presumably launched with 120-mm mortars.

