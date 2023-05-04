All Sections
Informant who provided Russians with Ukrainian forces' positions in Bakhmut sentenced to 7 years in prison

STANISLAV POHORILOVThursday, 4 May 2023, 18:05
The court has sentenced a 36-year-old resident of the city of Bakhmut to seven years in prison. He provided the occupiers with the location of the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Bakhmut.

Source: press services of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) and the Prosecutor General’s Office

Quote: "The prosecutors have proven in court that in June-July 2022, a man sent military information to a pro-Russian chat bot in the Telegram messenger using his own phone. He disseminated the coordinates of the location of troops and military equipment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the city of Bakhmut."

Details: In addition to this, the perpetrator leaked the locations of the Ukrainian checkpoints and critical infrastructure in the territory of Donetsk Oblast to the Russian occupiers.

 

The SSU officers detained the informant in June of last year while he was conducting a reconnaissance mission.

An AK-47 and a mobile phone containing evidence of illegal activity were seized during the arrest.

Background: On 4 May, the military counterintelligence of the SSU detained a Russian informant who spied on the combat aircraft of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

