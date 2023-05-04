All Sections
Drone use restricted in another 2 Russian regions

Yevhen KizilovThursday, 4 May 2023, 18:05
Drone use restricted in another 2 Russian regions
STOCK PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Drone use has been restricted in Sverdlovsk Oblast and Omsk Oblast in the Russian Federation.

Source: RBC, a Russian media outlet, citing Vitaly Khotsenko, Omsk Oblast Governor

Quote from Khotsenko: "Today [4 May], we have restricted the use of drones for security reasons. This decision has been approved following the meeting of the operational staff. Law enforcement agencies will ensure the ban is implemented."

Details: RBC reported that the use of drones has also been banned in Sverdlovsk Oblast. Sverdlovsk Oblast Governor Yevgeny Kuyvashev issued a decree, which came into effect on 4 May and will remain in effect until the "basic readiness level", introduced by the decree of Russian President Vladimir Putin on 19 October 2022, is cancelled.

Previously: Drone use was previously restricted in Moscow and St Petersburg.

Previously: Drone use was previously restricted in Moscow and St Petersburg.

