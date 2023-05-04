All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russia holds over 20,000 civilians hostage, number to increase after liberation

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 4 May 2023, 18:07

Dmytro Lubinets, Ukraine’s Human Rights Commissioner, has suggested that after the liberation of the occupied territories, it will turn out that Russia is holding significantly more than 20,000 Ukrainian civilians hostage.

Source: Lubinets at a press conference in Kyiv, quoted by Ukrinform

Quote: "According to our approximate estimates, the Russian Federation is holding more than 20,000 civilian hostages. I am giving these figures on the basis of personal appeals to me from relatives whose family members and friends have been detained by the Russian military.

Why I am saying that this is approximately and that this figure is much higher is because I am fully aware that those who are currently in the temporarily occupied territories do not contact me or do so in small numbers because even contacting the Ukrainian Ombudsman is considered espionage by the Russian Federation. After we liberate all Ukrainian territories, the number will be much higher."

Details: The ombudsman has noted that a separate working group has been set up in the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War to deal with civilian hostages.

It is headed by Oleksandr Kononenko, who is a representative of the Ukrainian Ombudsman in the security and defence sector. In total, the headquarters has managed to bring back 2,279 citizens to their homeland, including 142 civilians.

He has recalled that this week the Unified Register of Missing Persons was launched in Ukraine. It will take some time to fill this register. Information will be gradually transferred from the National Information Bureau and various bodies, including intelligence agencies. It will all be recorded in this register.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Lubinets has also pointed out that he personally handed over the first list of civilian hostages to Russian Ombudsman Tatyana Moskalkova in Ankara on 13 January 2023. It contained the names of 2,000 people.

"The list was compiled according to the age criteria of 65+. And people who have significant illnesses. After that, we received assurances from the Russian Federation that they were working on the list. And that's all," he said.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

US does not doubt veracity of Ukraine's statement about Kinzhal interception – CNN

Blogger convicted for reacting on caricature of Lukashenka with a smiley face dies in Belarusian penal colony

EU's Frontex border control mission suspends Black Sea operations after incident involving Russian Su-35 jet

Czech President warns Ukraine against hurried counter-offensive

Prigozhin says he was promised "as much ammunition as it takes"

Russians fire 5 missiles at Mykolaiv Oblast, industrial enterprise damaged

All News
RECENT NEWS
03:50
Air-raid warning in Ukraine: explosion in Odesa, air defence activated in Kyiv Oblast
23:27
US does not doubt veracity of Ukraine's statement about Kinzhal interception – CNN
22:54
Türkiye refuses to send Russian S-400s to Ukraine as proposed by US
22:33
Russian invaders are trying to leave Zaporizhzhia Oblast under the guise of civilians – Mayor of Melitopol
21:57
Blogger convicted for reacting on caricature of Lukashenka with a smiley face dies in Belarusian penal colony
21:09
Russian propagandist said he was driving his car when it exploded
20:41
Zelenskyy: May and June will be fruitful for weapons supplies and talks with partners
19:43
Russian forces once again attack Nikopol, injuring 1 man and damaging business premises and gas station
19:30
Russian forces shell Kherson Oblast, injuring 1 woman and damaging several houses
19:15
Russian forces intensify shelling in Bakhmut and regroup – Commander of Ukraine's Ground Forces
All News
Advertisement: