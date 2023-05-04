All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


More explosions in Crimea's Sevastopol: Russian occupiers say drone seen at Sevastopol airfield

Yevhen KizilovThursday, 4 May 2023, 19:39
More explosions in Crimea's Sevastopol: Russian occupiers say drone seen at Sevastopol airfield

Two explosions rocked the city of Sevastopol, in Crimea, around 19:00 (Kyiv time). The city’s Russian-appointed governor claimed that a drone had been shot down over the city.

Source: Krym.Realii (Crimea.Reality), a Radio Liberty project covering Crimea

Details: A journalist from the project reported that two distant explosions were heard in central Sevastopol around 18:55.

Mikhail Razvozhayev, the Russian-appointed governor of Sevastopol, said that Russian air defence downed a drone near the Belbek airfield around 19:00.

Sevastopol-based Telegram channels have shared photos showing distinctive trails in the sky, as well as a video in which sounds of explosions could be heard.

Previously: On 29 April, a drone attacked an oil depot in Sevastopol’s Kozacha Bay, causing it to catch fire.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!





Advertisement:

US does not doubt veracity of Ukraine's statement about Kinzhal interception – CNN

Blogger convicted for reacting on caricature of Lukashenka with a smiley face dies in Belarusian penal colony

EU's Frontex border control mission suspends Black Sea operations after incident involving Russian Su-35 jet

Czech President warns Ukraine against hurried counter-offensive

Prigozhin says he was promised "as much ammunition as it takes"

Russians fire 5 missiles at Mykolaiv Oblast, industrial enterprise damaged

All News
RECENT NEWS
03:50
Air-raid warning in Ukraine: explosion in Odesa, air defence activated in Kyiv Oblast
23:27
US does not doubt veracity of Ukraine's statement about Kinzhal interception – CNN
22:54
Türkiye refuses to send Russian S-400s to Ukraine as proposed by US
22:33
Russian invaders are trying to leave Zaporizhzhia Oblast under the guise of civilians – Mayor of Melitopol
21:57
Blogger convicted for reacting on caricature of Lukashenka with a smiley face dies in Belarusian penal colony
21:09
Russian propagandist said he was driving his car when it exploded
20:41
Zelenskyy: May and June will be fruitful for weapons supplies and talks with partners
19:43
Russian forces once again attack Nikopol, injuring 1 man and damaging business premises and gas station
19:30
Russian forces shell Kherson Oblast, injuring 1 woman and damaging several houses
19:15
Russian forces intensify shelling in Bakhmut and regroup – Commander of Ukraine's Ground Forces
All News
Advertisement: