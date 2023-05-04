All Sections
Air defence activated during air-raid warning in Kyiv, explosions heard

Olena RoshchinaThursday, 4 May 2023, 20:35
Air defence activated during air-raid warning in Kyiv, explosions heard
t.me/air_alert_map

On the evening of 4 May 2023, an air-raid warning was issued in the capital of Ukraine and Kyiv Oblast.

Source: an air-raid warning map; Kyiv City Military Administration

Details: At 19:41, an air-raid warning was issued in Kyiv Oblast and at 20:00, in the city of Kyiv itself. 

In the capital, the interval between this and the previous air-raid warning was almost 14 hours.

Starting at 20:13, residents of Kyiv have heard numerous explosions in the air. Apparently, air defence forces are operating.

At 20:17, Kyiv city authorities reported that air defence forces were operating.

The all-clear in Kyiv was given at 20:33. One minute later, it was given in the oblast as well.

