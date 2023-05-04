All Sections
Bayraktar drone out of control was shot down over Kyiv

Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 4 May 2023, 23:06
Bayraktar drone out of control was shot down over Kyiv
Bayraktar, photo by Reuters via Radio Svoboda

On Thursday evening, Ukrainian forces shot down a Turkish-made Ukrainian Bayraktar drone over Kyiv because it was uncontrollable and could cause damage.

Source: Command of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine 

Quote: "On 4 May, around 20:00, a Bayraktar TB2 drone lost control during a scheduled flight in Kyiv Oblast. Since the uncontrolled presence of an UAV in the sky of the capital could lead to undesirable consequences, it was decided to use mobile fire groups [to take it down - ed.]. The target was destroyed!

It's a pity, but this is equipment, and such cases do happen."

Details: The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine suggested that this was most likely caused by a technical malfunction of the drone.

The causes of the incident are being established.

There were no casualties as a result of the operation or the fall of the drone wreckage. 

Background: On the evening of 4 May, an air-raid alert was issued in Kyiv Oblast and the city of Kyiv, and air defence systems were actively operating in the capital, resulting in the downing of a drone.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



