Wagner Group leader shares video of rows of dead Wagnerites and curses Russia's top military leadership

Olha HlushchenkoFriday, 5 May 2023, 03:14
PRIGOZHIN. SCREENSHOT

Yevgeny Prigozhin, the founder of the Wagner Private Military Company, has shared a video in which he points out rows of corpses of Wagnerites and curses the leadership of the regular Russian army.

Source: Prigozhin's press service on Telegram

Details: First Prigozhin indicates rows of corpses of Wagnerites who were supposedly killed on 4 May in the war in Ukraine.

Then he claims there is a "70% shortage of ammunition". He also swears [the bad language is bleeped out in the video – ed.] at Valery Gerasimov, Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, and Russian Defence Minister Sergey Shoigu, blaming them for the deaths of the Wagnerites.

The video is captioned "Wagner PMC losses for 4 May 2023".

