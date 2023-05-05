Ukrainian Air Force downs two Russian UAVs above Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

Yesterday on 4 May the Russians launched two drones in the direction of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, but they were shot down by Ukrainian Air Force personnel from Air Command Skhid (East). The Russians also hit the city of Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, using heavy artillery.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "Last night, the aggressor launched two drones on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. Members of Air Command Skhid (East) shot them down."

Details: In addition, the city of Nikopol was attacked with artillery.

Due to the Russian attack, 10 private houses, an outbuilding, fences, a power line and two gas pipelines have been damaged.

"There were no people killed or injured," Lysak reported.

