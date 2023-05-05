Hunted for HIMARS near Kramatorsk: 2 more Ukrainian traitors detained

Two more members of the Federal Security Service's (FSB) detained, photo: Prosecutor General's Office

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has detained two more members of the Federal Security Service's (FSB) extensive network of assets who were conducting reconnaissance and sabotage activities in the contact line areas in Donetsk Oblast, particularly in the Kramatorsk district.

Source: Security Service of Ukraine (SSU); Prosecutor General's Office

Details: According to the investigation, in 2022, residents of Kramatorsk in Donetsk Oblast, and Krasnohrad in Kharkiv Oblast deliberately joined a Russian network of assets and informants.

Five of their accomplices were detained during counter-sabotage activities of the SSU in December 2022 and early spring 2023.

The Russian secret service remotely recruited these two residents of Donetsk and Kharkiv oblasts at the beginning of the full-scale invasion. They maintained communication with Russians through one of their relatives, who lives in Moscow and is "in touch" with regular employees of the Russian FSB.

The defendants collected intelligence about the locations and movements of Ukrainian Defence Forces units in the Kramatorsk district. First, they tried to detect the combat positions of HIMARS rocket artillery systems and transmit the corresponding coordinates to Russia.

The data was transmitted via a mobile app. Representatives of the Russian Federation used the information received to attack the Ukrainian positions.

The SSU officers promptly exposed and documented criminal actions and detained both perpetrators while they were performing tasks for the Russians.

During searches at the place of residence of the detainees, mobile phones and other material evidence of illegal activities were found.

Based on the evidence collected, investigators from the Security Service of Ukraine served both defendants with notices of suspicion under Art.111.2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law).

At the request of the Prosecutor's Office, the court remanded both men in custody as a measure of restraint.

Residents of Kramatorsk and Krasnohrad were taken to Vinnytsia Oblast for further proceedings.

The SSU officers carried out the operation in Vinnytsia Oblast under the procedural guidance of the Vinnytsia Oblast Prosecutor's Office.

The investigation is underway to establish all the circumstances of the crime.

