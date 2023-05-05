All Sections
Russia wants to take Bakhmut by 9 May, deploying Wagnerites there – Ukraine's Deputy Defence Minister

Tetiana LozovenkoFriday, 5 May 2023, 13:50
PHOTO FROM VOLODYMYR ZELENSKYY'S TELEGRAM

Hanna Maliar, Ukraine's Deputy Defence Minister, has said that Russia is trying to take control of the city of Bakhmut by 9 May [when Russia celebrates Victory Day, a holiday commemorating the 1945 victory over Nazism – ed.], bringing in mercenaries from the Wagner Private Military Company (PMC) from other fronts.

Source: Maliar on Telegram

Quote: "The enemy is doing its best to take control of Bakhmut by 9 May.

To accomplish this task, they are engaging Wagnerites from other fronts and using them to fill in for the airborne forces currently fighting on the Bakhmut front."

Details: Maliar added that Ukrainian troops are holding Russians at bay.

In addition, Ukrainian artillery fire has destroyed Wagner PMC's ammunition storage points.

Background: On 5 May, Yevgeny Prigozhin, the founder of the Wagner PMC, wrote a letter to the Russian Defence Ministry, stating that he would withdraw Wagner PMC mercenaries from Bakhmut after 10 May.

