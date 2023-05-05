EU finally approves allocation of €1 billion for ammunition for Ukraine

The Council of the European Union decided to allocate €1 billion from the European Peace Facility as part of its initiative to provide Ukraine with artillery ammunition on Friday, 5 May 2023.

Source: statement by the Council of the European Union, quoted by European Pravda

Details: As part of the assistance, the EU will finance the provision of 155-mm artillery shells and, if necessary, missiles to the Ukrainian Armed Forces, which will be jointly procured by EU member states from the European defence industry.

The funds, as agreed last week by the permanent representatives of EU member states, will be allocated to manufacturers in the EU and Norway, while components for production may be purchased outside these countries.

This compromise formula is intended to resolve a dispute between individual EU members who could not agree on whether to sign contracts for the purchase of ammunition with third countries.

The €1 billion is being provided in addition to the same amount of money allocated to compensate EU member states for military assistance to Ukraine. It was approved by the Council of the European Union in mid-April.

Quote from Josep Borrell, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy: "Today’s decision is another major step to deliver more ammunition to Ukraine. The Ukrainian Armed Forces need substantial amounts of ammunition to defend the Ukrainian people and territory. They need it fast. Together with the previous decision to swiftly provide ammunition from existing stocks, we are committing €2 billion to this purpose, bringing the total EU military support to Ukraine to €5.6 billion."

Background: Some officials had suggested that the agreement would be reached in mid-April, but these hopes proved to be in vain. Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba expressed his disappointment that the implementation of this important EU decision was being hampered.

