EU approves allocation of €1 billion for ammunition for Ukraine

The EU Council approved the allocation of €1 billion in order to compensate the money that the EU member states spend on the projectiles they supply Ukraine with.

Source: European Pravda with reference to the press service of the EU council

On Thursday, 13 April, the EU Council approved the allocation within the framework of the European Peace Fund (EPF) in order to support the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

This step will allow the EU to compensate spending on ammunition for the EU member states that have supplied Ukraine with projectiles from their own stockpiles, or as a result of changing the order schedule for their defence sectors within the period from 9 February to 31 May 2023.

Today’s decision corresponds to the first part of the treaty of the EU Council signed on 20 March 2023 about the three-vector approach, aimed at the acceleration of projectile supplies and joint procurement of artillery shells.

"With today’s decision we put into effect the first part of the historic agreement, reached by the EU leaders, concerning the support of immediate supply of € 1 billion worth of artillery shells for the Armed Forces of Ukraine," announced Josep Borrell, High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy.

"There is no better demonstration of the decisiveness of the EU and its pursuit to continue supporting Ukraine’s lawful right for self-defence against the brutal Russian aggression," he added.

Combined with previous seven tranches in support of Ukraine, today’s decision raises the total EU contribution in support of Ukraine within the framework of the EPF to the sum of €4.6 billion.

Background: On 20 March, the EU Council agreed on the plan of supplying Ukraine with 1 million artillery shells within 12 months.

The plan consists of three stages. During the first stage, the EU member states will supply Kyiv with projectiles from their stockpiles and will then receive compensation from the EPF – €1 billion in total will be allocated for this matter.

At the second stage, the same sum of money will be allocated to finance the contracts with artillery shells manufacturers so that the EU member states could expand their own capacities of their production.

