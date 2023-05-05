All Sections
Zelenskyy and his office's head met with US Congress representatives: US politician born in Ukraine also present

Yevhen KizilovFriday, 5 May 2023, 21:38
Zelenskyy and his office's head met with US Congress representatives: US politician born in Ukraine also present

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the head of his Office, Andrii Yermak, welcomed a bipartisan delegation from the House of Representatives of the US Congress. Congresswoman Victoria Spartz [the first ethnic Ukrainian woman elected to the United States Congress – ed.], who previously criticised Yermak, was among the guests.

Source: Zelenskyy evening address on social media, president's website

Details: The congressional delegation was represented by US Helsinki Commission Chairman Joe Wilson, Congress representatives Steven Cohen and Victoria Spartz. The delegation also included the United States Ambassador to the OSCE, Michael Carpenter.

 

Zelenskyy informed the US delegation about the situation on the front line. In this context, the key areas of further American assistance in security and defence were discussed in detail. The President spoke separately about the priority needs of the defence forces of Ukraine.

The issue of extending the grain corridor and the situation at the Zaporizhzhia NPP were also raised at the meeting.

The head of state emphasised that such visits to Ukraine are a powerful signal of support from the US.

Quote: "You see that the war is going on not only on the battlefield but also here in the capital. So thank you very much for this meeting and this dialogue, for supporting Ukraine."

More details: Zelenskyy also noted that the relations between the two states developed to be the closest in their history.

Quote: "Now, when we are fighting side by side with America against tyranny, we have reached a level of interaction that has never been seen between Ukraine and the USA, but this is not the limit yet."

Background:

  • In July 2022, Spartz appealed to US President Joe Biden with a request to provide an explanation regarding the surveillance procedures related to the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andrii Yermak.
  • Later, in a high-profile interview with European Pravda, the congresswoman emphasised the alleged obstacles in establishing oversight of American military aid to Ukraine.
  • Thereafter, the USA, the EU and NATO declared that they have no complaints about Ukraine's use of Western weapons. The Verkhovna Rada supported the creation of a commission to oversee the supply of Western weapons to Ukraine.

