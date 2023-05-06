Russians attack Nikopol district with illuminating ammunition

On the night of 5-6 May, Russian forces attacked the Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast using illuminating ammunition.

Source: Yevhen Yevtushenko, Head of Nikopol District Military Administration

Quote: "The enemy is illuminating our shore of the reservoir with illuminating ammunition. Stay in safe places. There is a risk of repeated attacks!"

Details: Yevtushenko warned the area's residents about Russian artillery activity and urged them to stay in safe places.

