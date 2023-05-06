Ukrainian defenders strike 24 Russian targets and shoot down 10 UAVs – General Staff report

UKRAINIAN SOLDIERS. PHOTO BY THE GENERAL STAFF OF THE ARMED FORCES OF UKRAINE

Over the past day, Ukrainian defenders hit 15 clusters of Russian military personnel and equipment, three ammunition and fuel storage points, one air defence system and five other important Russian targets. Ukrainian servicemen also shot down 10 drones of various types.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 6 May

Details: Over the past day, Russian forces carried out eight missile and 49 air strikes; they also deployed multiple-launch rocket systems and fired 82 times. Civilians were injured; private houses and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.

The threat of further missile and air strikes across Ukraine remains high.

The occupiers continue to focus their main efforts on conducting offensive actions on the Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Marinka fronts, where units of the Defence Forces of Ukraine repelled more than 50 Russian attacks yesterday. Bakhmut and Marinka remain the epicentre of the fighting. The Defence Forces are holding the line.

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, Russian forces fired at Ivanivka, Leonivka and Buchky in Chernihiv Oblast and Znob-Trubchevska in Sumy Oblast. They deployed mortars and artillery systems to attack Stara Huta, Baranivka, Tovstodubove, Bachivsk, Khodyne and Volfyne in Sumy Oblast; and Chervona Zoria, Udy, Veterynarne, Hraniv, Kozacha Lopan, Hoptivka, Hlyboke, Lukiantsi, Neskuchne and Starytsia in Kharkiv Oblast.

On the Kupiansk front, Russian forces used mortars and artillery to fire at the settlements of Bolohivka, Krasne Pershe, Fyholivka, Novomlynsk, Dvorichna, Lyman Pershyi, Pishchane and Stelmakhivka in Kharkiv Oblast.

On the Lyman front, Russian forces did not conduct any offensives. They shelled Makiivka in Luhansk Oblast and Nevske, Yampolivka, Bilohorivka, Verkhniokamianske and Spirne in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Bakhmut front, fighting continues in the city of Bakhmut. Russian forces continued to conduct offensive operations near Hryhorivka, Ivanivske and New-York but did not succeed. The settlements of Vasiukivka, Minkivka, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Markove, Hryhorivka, Bakhmut, Ivanivske, Chasiv Yar, Kostiantynivka, Kramatorsk, Sloviansk, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Pivdenne, Toretsk, Pivnichne and New-York in Donetsk Oblast came under Russian fire.

On the Avdiivka front, Russian forces conducted offensive actions near Avdiivka, which were unsuccessful. They attacked Orlivka, Lastochkyne, Avdiivka, Tonenke, Karlivka, Netailove and Pervomaiske in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Marinka front, Ukrainian defenders repelled Russian attacks near Marinka over the day. Kurakhove, Heorhiivka, Pobieda, Yelyzavetivka, Katerynivka and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk Oblast came under Russian fire.

On the Shakhtarsk front, the occupiers did not carry out any offensive actions. They attacked Vuhledar, Prechystivka and Shakhtarske in Donetsk Oblast.

Russian forces continue to conduct defensive actions on the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson fronts. They attacked over 40 settlements, including Burlatske, Vremivka, Novosilka, Zelene Pole and Novopil in Donetsk Oblast; Olhivske, Malynivka, Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Huliaipilske, Bilohiria, Mala Tokmachka, Mali Shcherbaky, Kamianske and Stepnohirsk in Zaporizhzhia Oblast; Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast; and Kherson, Zolota Balka, Dudchany, Vesele, Dniprovske and Kizomys in Kherson Oblast.

Over the past day, the Ukrainian Air Force conducted 10 strikes on clusters of Russian military personnel and equipment.

In addition, they shot down five Russian Iranian-made Shahed-136/131 attack drones, two Zala UAVs, one Orlan-10 drone, one Kub drone and one Lancet UAV.

Units from Rocket Forces and Artillery struck five clusters of Russian military personnel and equipment, three ammunition and fuel storage points, one air defence system and five other important facilities belonging to the Russian invaders.

