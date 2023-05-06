Ukrainians in Starobilsk are evicted from their homes and sent to filtration centres for not accepting Russian passports

In Starobilsk, Luhansk Oblast, the Russians are evicting Ukrainians from their homes and sending them to filtration camps for refusing to accept Russian passports.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Quote: "Ukrainian citizens who have refused to obtain Russian passports are being forcibly evicted from their own homes by the occupiers in the city of Starobilsk [Luhansk Oblast – ed.]."

Details: The General Staff notes that the Russians usually come to people’s homes no more than twice. The third time they come, the people and their belongings are forcibly thrown into the street.

The occupiers are not even deterred by the fact that minors may be living in the house.

"After being evicted, such citizens are taken to filtration centres and their homes are given to servicemen of the Russian occupation army for accommodation," the General Staff said in a statement.

