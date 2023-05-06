All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukrainians in Starobilsk are evicted from their homes and sent to filtration centres for not accepting Russian passports

Olha HlushchenkoSaturday, 6 May 2023, 07:22
Ukrainians in Starobilsk are evicted from their homes and sent to filtration centres for not accepting Russian passports
screenshot from map

In Starobilsk, Luhansk Oblast, the Russians are evicting Ukrainians from their homes and sending them to filtration camps for refusing to accept Russian passports.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Quote: "Ukrainian citizens who have refused to obtain Russian passports are being forcibly evicted from their own homes by the occupiers in the city of Starobilsk [Luhansk Oblast – ed.]."

Advertisement:

Details: The General Staff notes that the Russians usually come to people’s homes no more than twice. The third time they come, the people and their belongings are forcibly thrown into the street.

The occupiers are not even deterred by the fact that minors may be living in the house.

"After being evicted, such citizens are taken to filtration centres and their homes are given to servicemen of the Russian occupation army for accommodation," the General Staff said in a statement.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: