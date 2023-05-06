All Sections
Zelenskyy will address Swiss parliament

European PravdaSaturday, 6 May 2023, 12:45
Zelenskyy will address Swiss parliament
PHOTO BY UKRAINIAN PRESIDENT’S OFFICE

Both chambers of parliament in Switzerland, which is a militarily neutral state, have allowed President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to deliver an address expected to be dedicated to the war in Ukraine.

Source: Swiss Parliament’s press service, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The Ukrainian embassy submitted an official request to the Swiss Federal Assembly [the parliament] on 3 May to allow Zelenskyy to address it via video link. The Swiss National Council and the Council of States decided to grant the request during a meeting on 5 May.

The video address of the Ukrainian president is expected to take place during the summer session of the Swiss Parliament, and the exact date will be set after consultations with Ukraine.

Zelenskyy will become the first president to address the Swiss parliament via video link.

Twenty-eight guest speakers have addressed the country's legislature since 1970. Among them were presidents of countries and representatives of international organisations, as well as the Minister of Foreign Affairs and the President of the Senate.

Background: In March 2022, Ukraine's president delivered a speech via video link to a crowd gathered in Bern on the Day of Solidarity with Ukraine. In particular, he urged Switzerland to take a stronger stance against Russian oligarchs.

Earlier this year, Volodymyr Zelenskyy delivered a speech to members of the Austrian National Council, the lower chamber of the country’s parliament. He emphasised that it is impossible to hold a morally neutral stance against evil.

