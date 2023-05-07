Russians lose 660 soldiers and 18 artillery systems in one day

The Russian occupiers lost 660 soldiers, 18 artillery systems and 6 tanks in the war in Ukraine in just one day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Details: Total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 7 May 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

194,430 (+660) military personnel

3,723 (+6) tanks

7,248 (+10) armoured combat vehicles

3,010 (+18) artillery systems

554 (+2) multiple-launch rocket systems

306 (+0) air defence systems

308 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft

294 (+0) helicopters

2,572 (+18) operational-tactical UAVs

947 (+0) cruise missiles

18 (+0) ships/boats

5,952 (+16) vehicles and tankers

380 (+5) special vehicles

The data is being confirmed.

