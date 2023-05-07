Russians lose 660 soldiers and 18 artillery systems in one day
Sunday, 7 May 2023, 08:27
The Russian occupiers lost 660 soldiers, 18 artillery systems and 6 tanks in the war in Ukraine in just one day.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Details: Total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 7 May 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- 194,430 (+660) military personnel
- 3,723 (+6) tanks
- 7,248 (+10) armoured combat vehicles
- 3,010 (+18) artillery systems
- 554 (+2) multiple-launch rocket systems
- 306 (+0) air defence systems
- 308 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft
- 294 (+0) helicopters
- 2,572 (+18) operational-tactical UAVs
- 947 (+0) cruise missiles
- 18 (+0) ships/boats
- 5,952 (+16) vehicles and tankers
- 380 (+5) special vehicles
The data is being confirmed.
