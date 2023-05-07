Russians hit car park in Balakliia with missile, injuring five people

On Sunday morning, 7 May, the Russian occupiers launched a missile attack on the city of Balakliia, Izium district; five people have been injured.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

Details: The Oblast Military Administration reported that an S-300 missile hit the territory of a car park.

According to early reports, five civilians were injured.

Quote from Syniehubov: "Two 75-year-old women and one 50-year-old woman received explosive injuries. Two men, 20 and 85 years old, have relatively minor injuries.

Currently, doctors are providing the victims with all the necessary assistance."

