All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians hit car park in Balakliia with missile, injuring five people

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 7 May 2023, 10:12
Russians hit car park in Balakliia with missile, injuring five people
DEEPSTATEMAP, interactive open-source intelligence online map, primarily focusing on Russo-Ukrainian war

On Sunday morning, 7 May, the Russian occupiers launched a missile attack on the city of Balakliia, Izium district; five people have been injured.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

Details: The Oblast Military Administration reported that an S-300 missile hit the territory of a car park.

According to early reports, five civilians were injured.

Quote from Syniehubov: "Two 75-year-old women and one 50-year-old woman received explosive injuries. Two men, 20 and 85 years old, have relatively minor injuries.

Currently, doctors are providing the victims with all the necessary assistance."

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Advertisement:

Russian units that fled from Bakhmut have been defeated twice now

US sees no signs of Wagner retreat from Bakhmut – Politico

Ex-president of Motor Sich company, suspected of collaborations with Russians, asks to be exchanged to Russia

photo, videoJournalist shows fragments of Russian Kinzhal missile shot down in Ukraine

photoAir Force Commander signs HARM missile: message partially censored

Kremlin reacts to Poland renaming Kaliningrad

All News
RECENT NEWS
08:14
Ukrainian Armed Forces kill 610 invaders and destroy 14 artillery systems in one day
08:10
photoRussians strike Nikopol with artillery fire, damaging 3 private houses
07:45
Russians claim electrical substation was attacked in Kursk Oblast
07:19
Trump refuses to say whether he wishes Ukraine to win
06:47
Russians take 300 Ukrainian people, including children, to Berdiansk in 3 days
05:47
Trump refuses to call Putin a war criminal
04:16
Canada and Latvia to train Ukrainian officers
03:43
Russian units that fled from Bakhmut have been defeated twice now
02:51
Russians take away documents and property from captured state institutions in south of Ukraine
02:16
Black Sea Initiative may be extended for at least 2 more months
All News
Advertisement: