"Goals not achieved": the Air Force commented on night air attack by Russians

Ukraine's Air Force spokesman Yurii Ihnat has spoken about the night attack of the Russian occupiers when they used long-range strategic aviation to launch six Kh-22 missiles over Ukraine.

Source: Ihnat on air of the national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote from Ihnat: "Six Kh-22 missiles were fired from seven bombers.

Advertisement:

They did not reach their targets."

Details: According to Ihnat, these missiles' permissible deviation from target makes 600 meters, which is dangerous.

Additionally, at night, the Russians launched up to seven aerial bombs on the eastern front and Ukraine's north.

Reminder:

The Russian occupiers hit the Mykolaiv district with five X-22 missiles, using their combat aviation, and the building of an industrial enterprise was damaged.

The whereabouts of another missile are currently unknown.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!