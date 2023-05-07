All Sections
Russians fire 5 missiles at Mykolaiv Oblast, industrial enterprise damaged

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 7 May 2023, 09:32
Russians fire 5 missiles at Mykolaiv Oblast, industrial enterprise damaged
GOOGLE MAPS

Russian invaders have fired at Mykolaiv Oblast, using strategic aviation to launch 5 Kh-22 missiles and damaging a building of a local industrial enterprise.

Source: Vitalii Kim, Head of the Mykolaiv Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "According to an early report from Operational Command Pivden [South], 5 Kh-22 missiles were fired from Tu-22M3 strategic aircraft, the enemy attacked the Olshanske and Kostiantynivka hromadas (an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.).

The building of an industrial enterprise was damaged; a hit in an open terrain was also recorded. "

Details: Kim added that dry grass went on fire outside the facility.

There are no casualties.

In the city of Mykolaiv itself, the night was quiet.

Advertisement: