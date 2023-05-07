All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians fire 5 missiles at Mykolaiv Oblast, industrial enterprise damaged

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 7 May 2023, 09:32
Russians fire 5 missiles at Mykolaiv Oblast, industrial enterprise damaged
GOOGLE MAPS

Russian invaders have fired at Mykolaiv Oblast, using strategic aviation to launch 5 Kh-22 missiles and damaging a building of a local industrial enterprise.

Source: Vitalii Kim, Head of the Mykolaiv Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "According to an early report from Operational Command Pivden [South], 5 Kh-22 missiles were fired from Tu-22M3 strategic aircraft, the enemy attacked the Olshanske and Kostiantynivka hromadas (an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.).

Advertisement:

The building of an industrial enterprise was damaged; a hit in an open terrain was also recorded. "

Details: Kim added that dry grass went on fire outside the facility.

There are no casualties.

In the city of Mykolaiv itself, the night was quiet.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: