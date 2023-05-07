All Sections
Sabotage prevented at airfield in Russia – FSB

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 7 May 2023, 14:18
Sabotage prevented at airfield in Russia – FSB
Russia's FSB has claimed that Ukrainian intelligence has been preparing sabotage at an airfield in Russia’s Ivanovo Oblast using drones.

Source: Kremlin-aligned news agency RIA Novosti, citing the FSB

Details: The Russian authority said that an A-50 AWACS aircraft was allegedly to be the target of the attack.

Russian propaganda claimed that "a sabotage and reconnaissance group (SRG) coordinated and led by Ukrainian special services" was exposed in Russia.

The improvised explosive devices were allegedly planned to be delivered by a light aircraft from Ukraine’s Chernihiv Oblast.

The FSB claims that the pilot and members of the SRG, "recruited by the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine", were detained due to organised flight control after landing in Russia’s Tula Oblast at the time of the transfer of devices.

Background:

Advertisement: