Sabotage prevented at airfield in Russia – FSB

Russia's FSB has claimed that Ukrainian intelligence has been preparing sabotage at an airfield in Russia’s Ivanovo Oblast using drones.

Source: Kremlin-aligned news agency RIA Novosti, citing the FSB

Details: The Russian authority said that an A-50 AWACS aircraft was allegedly to be the target of the attack.

Russian propaganda claimed that "a sabotage and reconnaissance group (SRG) coordinated and led by Ukrainian special services" was exposed in Russia.

The improvised explosive devices were allegedly planned to be delivered by a light aircraft from Ukraine’s Chernihiv Oblast.

The FSB claims that the pilot and members of the SRG, "recruited by the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine", were detained due to organised flight control after landing in Russia’s Tula Oblast at the time of the transfer of devices.

Background:

In February, the explosions were reportedly heard at the Machulishchy airbase in Minsk Oblast in Belarus in the morning. A Russian A-50 AWACS aircraft had evidently been damaged then.

Alexander Azarov, Head of the BYPOL initiative, reported that Belarusian partisans were behind the sabotage. He said that the participants of the sabotage at Machulishchy airbase left Belarus and are now safe.

Later, the media posted satellite photos of the aircraft before and after the incident.

