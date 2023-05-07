All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


US does not doubt veracity of Ukraine's statement about Kinzhal interception – CNN

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 7 May 2023, 23:27
US does not doubt veracity of Ukraine's statement about Kinzhal interception – CNN

The United States has high confidence in the veracity of Ukraine's statement that it used an American Patriot air defence system to intercept a Russian Kinzhal hypersonic air-launched ballistic missile.

Source: CNN with reference to an informed source

Details: CNN notes that while the Patriot system has been successful in countering ballistic missiles, its ability to stop air-launched hypersonic missiles was purely theoretical before last week. Ukraine’s intercept has now provided a real-world demonstration of that capability – something that has been viewed within the Pentagon as a major development, the source said. 

The production of hypersonic ballistic missiles has always been challenging for Russia, and sanctions have only made it more difficult, according to CNN.

But prior to last week, Russia’s calculus was that if it did use a hypersonic ballistic missile, whatever it was shooting at would assuredly get hit, the source said. This intercept has called that calculation into question.

The fact that this intercept was conducted by a Ukrainian crew that was trained in Oklahoma, but had no US advisers on the battlefield, is even more of a feather in the cap for the Pentagon, the source added, calling it a major return on investment. 

The intercept also has likely caused a severe amount of uncertainty for Russia, raising the question of whether Ukraine is in possession of a sustainable countermeasure against hypersonic ballistic missiles, the source added. 

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Background:

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Russian units that fled from Bakhmut have been defeated twice now

US sees no signs of Wagner retreat from Bakhmut – Politico

Ex-president of Motor Sich company, suspected of collaborations with Russians, asks to be exchanged to Russia

photo, videoJournalist shows fragments of Russian Kinzhal missile shot down in Ukraine

photoAir Force Commander signs HARM missile: message partially censored

Kremlin reacts to Poland renaming Kaliningrad

All News
RECENT NEWS
08:14
Ukrainian Armed Forces kill 610 invaders and destroy 14 artillery systems in one day
08:10
photoRussians strike Nikopol with artillery fire, damaging 3 private houses
07:45
Russians claim electrical substation was attacked in Kursk Oblast
07:19
Trump refuses to say whether he wishes Ukraine to win
06:47
Russians take 300 Ukrainian people, including children, to Berdiansk in 3 days
05:47
Trump refuses to call Putin a war criminal
04:16
Canada and Latvia to train Ukrainian officers
03:43
Russian units that fled from Bakhmut have been defeated twice now
02:51
Russians take away documents and property from captured state institutions in south of Ukraine
02:16
Black Sea Initiative may be extended for at least 2 more months
All News
Advertisement: