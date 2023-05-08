All Sections
Kyiv drone attack: civilian casualties and damage to infrastructure

Ukrainska PravdaMonday, 8 May 2023, 03:20
Kyiv drone attack: civilian casualties and damage to infrastructure
SHAHED DRONE. STOCK PHOTO: NOVYNARNIA.COM

Several buildings across different parts of Kyiv have been damaged, and four civilians sustained injuries in an overnight Russian drone attack.

Source: Serhii Popko, Head of the Kyiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram; Vitalii Klitschko, Kyiv Mayor, on Telegram

Quote from Popko: "According to the available information, there are several casualties and several buildings sustained structural damage [in Kyiv].

A car parked inside a residential building’s courtyard caught fire, likely after [drone] fragments fell on it.

Fragments also hit a residential building and a road. As of now, one person is known to have been injured. Information is being confirmed."

Details: Klitschko said three people have been injured at the site of the explosion in Kyiv’s Solomianskyi district and one in the Sviatoshynskyi district.

"Two injured civilians were hospitalised in the Sviatoshynskyi district," the Kyiv Mayor later reported.

Update at 02:42: Klitschko said fragments of an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) hit a two-storey building in Kyiv’s Sviatoshynskyi district. Emergency response services were deployed to the site of the incident.

The Kyiv City Military Administration reported that fragments of a downed drone hit the runway at the Zhuliany airport in Solomianskyi district. There was no fire.

"All emergency response services have been deployed to the sites. Information about damage to buildings and casualties across the city’s districts is being confirmed," Popko added.

Update at 03:20: The Kyiv City Military Administration reported that fragments of a downed drone hit a two-storey building in Kyiv’s Shevchenkivskyi district, damaging a gas pipe. A fire that broke out as a result of the incident has been extinguished. Information about casualties is being confirmed.

In the Solomianskyi district, drone fragments likely damaged a 10-tonne fuel tank, causing a leak. There was no fire. State Emergency Service workers were deployed to the site of the incident, the Kyiv City Military Administration said.

